The location of the President’s helicopter has been found / Rescue teams are approaching the crash site

Shafaqna – Moments ago, the head of the Red Crescent announced that the location of the President’s helicopter has been found and rescue teams are approaching the crash site.

According to Shafaqna, he stated: ‘The situation is not good.’

🔹 Red Crescent search and rescue teams have reached the site of the helicopter crash carrying the President.

🔹 With the arrival of Red Crescent rescue teams at the helicopter crash site, we are on our way to the scene.

🔹 73 rescue teams, equipped with advanced and specialized equipment, are present in the search area of the crashed helicopter in the village of Tavil.

🔹 Despite the difficult weather conditions in the region, the difficult terrain, as well as the darkness of the night, the Red Crescent rescue teams have not stopped their efforts for a moment.

🔹 The weather is foggy and rainy, and the search operation has continued since yesterday afternoon despite the difficult conditions, reduced visibility in the area, and environmental hazards faced by the rescue teams.

