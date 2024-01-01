Mehr News Agency: “The President was martyred”

Shafaqna English– Mehr News Agency wrote: “The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran had an accident while serving and performing his duty for the people of Iran and was martyred.”

The helicopter carrying the president which had gone to the border area to inaugurate the Khoda Afarin Dam had an accident on the way back to Tabriz. In addition to the president, this helicopter carried the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Imam Juma of Tabriz and the governor of East Azerbaijan. It is noteworthy that no official announcement has already been published in this regard.

In this regard, Kayhan also wrote: “The popular Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran was martyred while serving the most deprived parts of the country. Despite voluminous effort of the rescuers to save the president and his entourage, whose helicopter crashed yesterday (19 May 2024) around 14:30 because of an accident, all passengers, including Hazrat Ayatollah Raisi, were martyred.”

“We congratulate and condolence this painful loss to Imam-al-Asr (AJ), the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Ummah.”

