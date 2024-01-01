English
Pakistan declares day of mourning to honor Iran’s President

Shafaqna English- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared a day of mourning in Pakistan as a sign of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who has died in a helicopter crash.

In a statement on X on Monday (20 May 2024), Sharif extended his “deepest condolences and sympathies” to the Iranian nation over the tragic death of President Raisi, whose helicopter crashed in a mountainous and forested region in north-western Iran on Sunday.

“Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran,” he added.

Sources: IRNA

