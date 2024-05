Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has extended his condolences to Iran following the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian..

Al-Sudani conveyed his sympathy and support to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, as well as to the Iranian government and its people during this time of mourning.

Sources: Iraqi News

