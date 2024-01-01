English
World leaders express condolences over Iranian President’s martyrdom in copter crash

Shafaqna English- World leaders have extended their sympathy and condolences following a tragic chopper crash that claimed the lives of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and their companions.

President of Armenia sympathized with the Iranian government and kind Iranian nation

Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Armenia, wrote a message of condolences on his page on the X and sympathized with the Iranian government and the kind Iranian nation over the martyrdom of President Raisi and a number of his cabinet members including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Also, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said the news about his Iranian counterpart was so sad.

In a related development, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan condoled with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei over the sad event, saying Armenia stands by the people of its good, brotherly, and friendly country of Iran durin ghtese difficult days.

Venezuela issued official statement to express deep sympathy over martyrdom of President Raisi

The government of Venezuela issued an official statement to express deep sympathy over the martyrdom of President Raisi and his entourage.

Also, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro wrote on his X account that he was shocked to hear the news, describing Raisi as an exemplary individual and a great president who defended his country’s sovereignty.

Belarus express  sympathy over martyrdom of President Raisi

Belarussian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, in a message of condolence on the X, said his country lost its true friends and the sad incident was not sorrowful only for Iran.

Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus, said active measures taken by the officials of the Iranian government helped promote the status of the Islamic Republic in the international arena.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan extending condolence to the Supreme Leader over the martyrdom of his Iranian counterpart

Also, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was quoted by the state news agency as extending condolence to the Supreme Leader over the martyrdom of his Iranian counterpart and a number of his companions.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, noted he mourns the death of the Iranian president and his entourage.

Russian FM extend our condolences to people of Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a statement that Raisi and Amirabdollahian were known as “true, reliable friends of our country.”

“Their role in strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian cooperation and trusting partnership is invaluable. We sincerely extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire friendly people of Iran. Our thoughts and hearts are with you in this sad hour,” he said.

China’s President: Chinese people have lost a good friend

China’s President Xi Jinping said that the “tragic death” of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash was “a great loss to the Iranian people,” according to Beijing’s foreign ministry.

“President Xi Jinping pointed out (that)… His (Raisi’s) tragic death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people have lost a good friend,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference.

Lebanon announced three days of national mourning

Lebanon announced three days of national mourning over the deaths of the Iranian President and the foreign minister.

Japan expresses its deepest condolences to government-people of Iran

Japan’s government’s Spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of Iran over the death of President Raisi and the Foreign Minister.

Egyptian President extends his sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Iranian people

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said in a statement: “The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt extends his sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Iranian people.”

He also expressed “the solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt with the Iranian leadership and people in this terrible incident.”

UAE stands in solidarity with Iran during this difficult time

The UAE’s President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, extended his deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of the Iranian President and Foreign Minister, stating that the UAE stands in solidarity with Iran during this difficult time.

Jordan’s King Abdullah, in a statement on X, said, “My deepest condolences to the brothers, leadership, government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of Brother President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Brother Hossein Amirabdullahian and those accompanying them, may God have mercy on them all. “We stand in solidarity with our brothers in Iran in this difficult circumstance.”

Malaysian Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to people of Iran

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has extended his heartfelt condolences to the people of Iran following Raisi and Amriabdollahian’s deaths.

He said in a post on X: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Qatar’s Emir sends message of condolences to Iran

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has sent his “sincere condolences” to Iran following the death of President Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabollahian.

In a statement posted on X, the Qatari emir wrote that he is asking for God’s “mercy and forgiveness” for all those who were killed in the helicopter crash.

Sheikh Tamim also wished “patience and solace” to the families of those who died. “We belong to Allah and to God we shall return,” he added.

Saudi King express condolences over Iranian president’s martyrdom

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud offered condolences over the martyrdom  of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Source: Al Jazeera , IRNA, TRT World

