World leaders express condolences over Iranian President’s martyrdom in copter crash

Shafaqna English- World leaders have extended their sympathy and condolences following a tragic chopper crash that claimed the lives of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and their companions.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has extended his heartfelt condolences to the people of Iran following Raisi and Amriabdollahian’s deaths.
He said in a post on X: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Qatar’s Emir sends message of condolences to Iran
In a statement posted on X, the Qatari emir wrote that he is asking for God’s “mercy and forgiveness” for all those who were killed in the helicopter crash.
Sheikh Tamim also wished “patience and solace” to the families of those who died. “We belong to Allah and to God we shall return,” he added.
Saudi King express condolences over Iranian president’s martyrdom
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud offered condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.
Source: Al Jazeera , IRNA, TRT World