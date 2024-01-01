World leaders express condolences over Iranian President’s martyrdom in copter crash

In a statement posted on X, the Qatari emir wrote that he is asking for God’s “mercy and forgiveness” for all those who were killed in the helicopter crash.

Sheikh Tamim also wished “patience and solace” to the families of those who died. “We belong to Allah and to God we shall return,” he added.

Saudi King express condolences over Iranian president’s martyrdom

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud offered condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.