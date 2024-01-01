English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Zarif blames US sanctions for deadly copter crash

0

Shafaqna English- Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has blamed the US sanctions for deadly copter crash.

Javad Zarif offered condolences over the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation .

One of the causes of this heartbreaking incident is the United States, which by sanctioning the sale of the aviation industry to Iran caused the martyrdom of the president and his companions, and the US’s crime will be recorded in the minds of the Iranian people and history, Zarif said.

With national solidarity and unity, the people showed that they are vigilant and will stand by each other in difficult situations for a better tomorrow, he noted.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope Francis extends condolences on martyrdom of Iranian president

nasibeh yazdani

Mehr News: USA expresses condolences over martydom of Iranian president

leila yazdani

Iran’s Supreme Leader offered condolences on martyrdom-like demise of Iranian president and companions

leila yazdani

Putin extends condolences over martyrdom of President Raisi

nasibeh yazdani

World leaders express condolences over Iranian President’s martyrdom in copter crash

nasibeh yazdani

Ali Bagheri Kani appointed as Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.