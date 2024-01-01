Zarif blames US sanctions for deadly copter crash

Shafaqna English- Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has blamed the US sanctions for deadly copter crash.
Javad Zarif offered condolences over the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation .
One of the causes of this heartbreaking incident is the United States, which by sanctioning the sale of the aviation industry to Iran caused the martyrdom of the president and his companions, and the US’s crime will be recorded in the minds of the Iranian people and history, Zarif said.
With national solidarity and unity, the people showed that they are vigilant and will stand by each other in difficult situations for a better tomorrow, he noted.
Source: IRNA