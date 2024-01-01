Iran’s Supreme Leader offered condolences on martyrdom-like demise of Iranian president and companions

Shafaqna English- In a message of condolence, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has offered his condolences on the martyrdom-like demise of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his esteemed entourage.

The following is the full text of his message.

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Surely we belong to God and to Him we shall return

With deep sorrow and regret, I have received the bitter news of the martyrdom-like demise of the mujahid scholar, the people’s President, the competent, hard-working servant of Imam Reza (AS), Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen, Haj Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi and his esteemed entourage (may God be pleased with them). This bitter tragedy took place while he was serving the people. The entire period that this great, self-sacrificing person held various responsibilities, both during his brief presidency and before that, he was totally dedicated to serving the people, the country, and Islam nonstop.

Our honorable Raisi worked tirelessly. In this bitter tragedy, the Iranian nation lost a devoted, sincere, valuable individual who served their country. For him, the well-being and satisfaction of the people, which he considered to be a reflection of divine approval, took precedence over everything else. Therefore, the hurt he suffered due to the ingratitude and taunts of some ill-wishers did not deter him from his round-the-clock efforts for progress and to improve matters.

In this tragic event, prominent figures such as Hujjat al-Islam Ale-Hashem, the beloved, respected Friday Prayer Leader of Tabriz, Mr. Amir- Abdollahian, the diligent, active Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Malek Rahmati, the revolutionary, religious governor of East Azerbaijan, the flight crew, and other associates who were accompanying him have also passed away. I hereby declare five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear Iranian nation.

According to Article 131 of the [Iranian] Constitution, Mr. Mokhber will assume the position of head of the Executive Branch and is obliged to cooperate with the heads of the Legislative and Judicial Branches in facilitating the election of a new president within a period that is not to exceed 50 days. Finally, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the honorable mother of Mr. Raisi, his virtuous, noble wife, the other bereaved family members of the President, and the honorable families of his entourage, in particular the hard-working father of Mr. Ale-Hashem. I pray for their patience and solace, and pray for God’s mercy for the departed souls.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

May 20, 2024

Sources: English.Khamenei.ir

www.shafaqna.com