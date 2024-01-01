English
International Shia News Agency
France 24: Attack on tourists dealt a blow to Afghanistan’s nascent tourism sector

Shafaqna English- An attack claimed by Daesh which killed foreign tourists visiting a market in central Afghanistan has also dealt a blow to the country’s nascent tourism sector.

“If there is another attack in the next few weeks or months, Afghanistan’s tourism industry will be over,” said Joe Sheffer, founder of the Safarat tourism agency, which specialises in tours to the country.

He spoke to AFP after the attack by one or more gunmen on Friday that killed six people in central Bamiyan province, including three Spanish tourists. Another four foreigners in the tourist group were wounded.

Sources: France 24

www.shafaqna.com

