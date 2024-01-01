Dozens of Israeli settlers desecrated Aqsa Mosque, amid tight restrictions on etry of Muslims to holy site

Shafaqna English- Hordes of extremist Israeli settlers escorted by police officers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards on Monday morning, amid tight restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers to the holy site.

According to local sources, dozens of settlers entered the Mosque in different groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards.

During their tours at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates and prevented many of them from entering the holy site.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com