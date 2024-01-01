NewScientist: Heatwaves make asthma worse in children

Shafaqna Science- A recent study by NewScientist indicates that children are more likely to be hospitalised for asthma complications during a heatwave. This is expected to become a more prevalent issue with the predicted increase in global temperatures due to climate change.

Previously, hot weather was not thought to be a significant trigger for asthma attacks in children.

However, recent studies have shown that symptoms of the lung condition, such as breathlessness and wheezing, are more commonly associated with cold weather. Morgan Ye, a researcher at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and her colleagues conducted a study to gain a deeper understanding of the impact of hot temperatures on asthma hospitalizations.

The study utilized electronic health data from UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals, which included records on asthma hospitalizations and the patients’ addresses. To obtain temperature records at the patients’ homes, the researchers utilized data from the PRISM Climate Group at Oregon State University. This data set included temperature records for each patient’s home every day from June to September between 2017 and 2020.

