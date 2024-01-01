English
Pope Francis extends condolences on martyrdom of Iranian president

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis extends condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, over the martyrdom of Iranian president and Foreign Minister.

Pope Francis has sent a telegram offering his condolences over the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, the nation’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and all who perished in the helicopter crash of 19 May.

The Holy See Press Office published the text of the telegram in which Pope Francis writes, “entrusting the souls of the deceased to the mercy of the Almighty, and with prayers for those who mourn their loss, especially their families, I send the assurance of spiritual closeness to the nation at this difficult time.”

The telegram was sent to Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who has announced five days of mourning.

Source:Vatican News

