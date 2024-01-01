World Para Athletics: Iranian duo take Gold, Bronze

Shafaqna English- On Monday, Iran’s Amir Hossein Alipour and Mahdi Olad won gold and bronze medals at the World Para Athletics Championships in 2024, Tasnim reported.

In the Men’s Shot Put F11 final, Alipour took the top spot, achieving a distance of 14.61 meters. His effort not only broke the previous championship record but also secured him a spot at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

The silver medal with 13.62 meters went to a neutral Paralympic athlete, Ivan Baskakov.

Bronze was achieved by Olad with a throw covering 13.28 meters.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com