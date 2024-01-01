English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

World Para Athletics: Iranian duo take Gold, Bronze

0

Shafaqna English- On Monday, Iran’s Amir Hossein Alipour and Mahdi Olad won gold and bronze medals at the World Para Athletics Championships in 2024, Tasnim reported.

In the Men’s Shot Put F11 final, Alipour took the top spot, achieving a distance of 14.61 meters. His effort not only broke the previous championship record but also secured him a spot at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

The silver medal with 13.62 meters went to a neutral Paralympic athlete, Ivan Baskakov.

Bronze was achieved by Olad with a throw covering 13.28 meters.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Table Tennis: Iran’s Alamiyan moves up in ITTF ranking

rahman samadreza

Iranian Runner takes gold at Diamond League

rahman samadreza

Qom: Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) to be decorated with flowers on occasion of Karamat Celebrations

nasibeh yazdani

WTT 2024: Iranian Player Reaches Last 16

rahman samadreza

Iran Wins Asian U-19 Beach Volleyball Championship

rahman samadreza

AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 : Iran 4-0 Kuwait

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.