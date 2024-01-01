English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Formula 1: Max Verstappen won Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

0

Shafaqna English- As areport by Anadolu Ajansı, in Sunday’s F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen of Red Bull took the pole position and won.

With a time of 1 hour, 25 minutes and 25252 seconds in the seventh round, the Dutchman won the 63 lap race at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy.

Verstappen dominated the race, earning his fifth victory in the past seven races and the 59th of his career. McLaren’s Lando Norris secured second place, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three.

The Monaco Grand Prix is scheduled for Round 8 on May 26.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Italy hosts Formula 1 round 7

rahman samadreza

F1: Miami Grand Prix victory for McLaren driver Lando Norris

rahman samadreza

Miami hosts Formula 1 Round 6

rahman samadreza

F1: Verstappen Wins Chinese Grand Prix

rahman samadreza

Formula 1 back to China for the 5th round

rahman samadreza

Italy: Roma v Udinese suspended because a player lost consciousness

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.