Formula 1: Max Verstappen won Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

As areport by Anadolu Ajansı, in Sunday's F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen of Red Bull took the pole position and won.

With a time of 1 hour, 25 minutes and 25252 seconds in the seventh round, the Dutchman won the 63 lap race at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy.

Verstappen dominated the race, earning his fifth victory in the past seven races and the 59th of his career. McLaren’s Lando Norris secured second place, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three.

The Monaco Grand Prix is scheduled for Round 8 on May 26.

