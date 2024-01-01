Europe’s top five football league’s Champions

Shafaqna English- According to Anadolu Ajansı, the winners of the top five European football leagues have all been declared this season: the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, the Italian Serie A, the German Bundesliga, and the French Ligue 1.

Premier League: In the last week of the English Premier League, Manchester City won the title with a 3-1 victory over West Ham United.

La Liga: Real Madrid, which clinched the title in the Spanish La Liga, drew with Villarreal, with the sore of 4-4, during the match of week 37 held on Sunday.

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen have not lost a single game in the 2023-24 Bundesliga season, crowning them as undefeated champions.

Serie A: Inter Milan, champions of the Italian league, tied 1-1 with Lazio at home in week 37 on Sunday.

Ligue 1: Champion Paris Saint Germain beat Metz 2-0 at home on Sunday in the 34th week of the French Ligue 1.

