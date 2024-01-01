English
Al-Forat: Sheikh Karbalai inaugurated “Al-Thaqalayn” Oncology Hospital in Basra

Shafaqna English– Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Karbalai, the legal custodian of Astan Quds Hosseini, today (Monday) inaugurated “Al-Thaqalayn” International Oncology Hospital in Basra province.

According to Shafaqna, Al Forat wrote: “in the inauguration ceremony of this hospital, Sheikh Karbalai said: “The supreme religious authority has considered serving the people in various fields of life as his first priority and humanitarian trouble. Hence, this serious effort should be reflected in reality.”

By stating that “the purpose of building projects in health, education and culture fields is to harmonize with public institutions to serve the citizens better”, he explained: “we do not want to be a for-profit organization; rather we want to be an institution that serves all Iraqi people.”

Karbalai continued: “from here, we announce that the treatment process at Al-Thaqalayn Oncology Hospital is free for children and adults of all ages for one year.”

The legal custodian of Astan Quds Hosseini emphasized: “Basra is the city of generosity and is one of the provinces that has given the most wounded and martyrs to protect Iraq. Thus, it has a high position and we must express this position.”

