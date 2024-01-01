UK: Campaign group seeks to mobilise Muslim vote in lead-up to general election

Shafaqna English- A campaign group hoping to mobilise Muslim communities in the lead-up to the general election has said it wants to ensure their votes are “taken seriously.”

The Muslim Vote, a campaign group, is hoping to encourage as many of the 3.9 million Muslims in the UK to vote in the upcoming general election, focusing on constituencies where they can have the most impact.

Abubakr Nanabawa, a 24-year-old Co-ordinator-Spokesperson for the campaign, described the mobilisation of Muslim voters as “historic” and said many want to make a “real difference” at the polling booth, particularly in light of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which has killed more than 35,000 people.

“Active support of the Israeli response meant that we felt like we had to break the status quo of Labour winning the Muslim vote quite unanimously,” he said. “Instead the message is that if any government wants our vote, then they have to earn it.”

