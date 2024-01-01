English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Israel Targets Jabalia Refugee Camp

0

Shafaqna English- After the latest aggression in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, which has continued for the eighth day, Israeli forces left a widespread destruction, specifically targeting shelter centers and schools, the Government Media Office reported.

“With intense airstrikes and shelling, the brutal Israeli aggression on the Jabalia camp continues for the eighth day in a row,” the Government Media Office continued in a statement.

It said: “Whole residential blocks were destroyed, some of them over the heads of their occupants.”

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Children in West Bank process trauma through play

leila yazdani

Israeli settlers desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque amid tight restrictions on Muslims entering holy site

nafiseh yazdani

AA: Evidence of USA’s link in killing civilians in Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

UNRWA: Nearly 800,000 Palestinians now displaced from Rafah

leila yazdani

Palestinians in Rafah struggle to figure out where to go

nafiseh yazdani

Euro-Med: Israel’s destruction of more Gaza schools-health centres is ‘manifestation of genocide’

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.