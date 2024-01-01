Israel Targets Jabalia Refugee Camp

Shafaqna English- After the latest aggression in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, which has continued for the eighth day, Israeli forces left a widespread destruction, specifically targeting shelter centers and schools, the Government Media Office reported.

“With intense airstrikes and shelling, the brutal Israeli aggression on the Jabalia camp continues for the eighth day in a row,” the Government Media Office continued in a statement.

It said: “Whole residential blocks were destroyed, some of them over the heads of their occupants.”

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com