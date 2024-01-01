[Photos+Videos] Funeral procession of Iranian president and entourage starts in Tabriz

Shafaqna English- Hundreds of thousands of Iranians gathered Tuesday, May 21 in Tabriz, to mourn president Ebrahim Raisi and seven members of his entourage.

Another funeral service is scheduled to be held in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday evening.

Raisi on Sunday (May 19, 2024) along with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz; Malek Rahmati Governor-General of East Azerbaijan, Mehdi Mousavi; head of the presidential protection team; and the pilots and flight crew members were martyred in a plane crash on the way back from Khoda’afarin Dam and on their way to Tabriz Oil Refinery in Varzghan District of East Azerbaijan province.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com