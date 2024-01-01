CNN: “Doomsday Glacier” is melting and could raise sea levels

Shafaqna Science- New research indicates that ocean water is pushing miles beneath Antarctica’s “Doomsday Glacier,” making it more vulnerable to melting than previously thought. CNN reports that the research used radar data from space to perform an X-ray of the crucial glacier.

As the saline, relatively warm ocean water encounters the ice, it is causing a “vigorous melting” underneath the glacier. This phenomenon could result in an underestimation of global sea level rise projections, as reported in the study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica, nicknamed the “Doomsday Glacier” due to its potential to cause catastrophic sea level rise, is the world’s widest glacier and roughly the size of Florida. It is also Antarctica’s most vulnerable and unstable glacier, in large part due to the land on which it sits having a downward slope, allowing ocean waters to erode its ice.

Thwaites, which already contributes 4% to global sea level rise, holds enough ice to raise sea levels by more than 2 feet. However, its role as a natural dam to the surrounding ice in West Antarctica means that scientists have estimated its complete collapse could ultimately lead to around 10 feet of sea level rise, which would have a catastrophic impact on the world’s coastal communities.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com