UN : Situation in Rafah is becoming increasingly desperate

Shafaqna English- Situation in Rafah is becoming increasingly desperate and dangerous for the already besieged population, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said at a UN Security Council session.

Tor Wennesland urged all parties to “redouble all efforts and return to the negotiating table immediately and in good faith.”

Wennesland expressed deep concern for the civilians and hostages in Rafah, noting that “if (cease-fire) talks do not resume, I fear for the worst for the beleaguered and terrified civilians in Rafah, for the hostages held in unimaginable conditions for more than 225 days, and for an overstretched humanitarian operation that remains on the brink in the (Gaza) Strip.”

Noting the “rapidly worsening” security situation in Rafah since the start of Israel’s military operation, he said “these events have had a significant impact on humanitarian operations and access.”

He also warned that a larger-scale operation “will further undermine efforts to scale up the entry of humanitarian goods and their safe distribution to desperate civilians.”

Sources: Anadolu Agency

