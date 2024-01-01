English
Leader of Islamic Revolution performs prayer for body of Iranian President

Shafaqna English- The Leader of the Islamic Revolution performed prayer for the body of the Iranian President and the entourage who were martyred in a helicopter crash.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s farewell with the body of the Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi the President of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian the Foreign Minister, and the entourage.

A large crowd of people participated in the ceremony along with the country’s officials.

Earlier in this ceremony, Ismail Haniyeh said: I offer my condolences to all Iranian people in the name of the Palestinian people.

 

 

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

