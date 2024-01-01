Irish-Norway recognize Palestine as a state

Shafaqna English- Irish and Norway government is set to announce the recognition of the Palestinian state.

A source familiar with the matter revealed, through Reuters, that the Irish government is set to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state.

In recent weeks, EU members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, and Malta have expressed intentions to make similar recognitions, emphasizing that a two-state solution is crucial for lasting peace in the region.

On Tuesday evening, the Irish government stated that the prime minister and foreign minister would address the media on Wednesday morning, though they did not disclose the topic.

In turn, the Israeli occupation’s Foreign Ministry claimed in a post on X, accompanied by a typical propaganda video, that “Recognizing a Palestinian state will lead to more terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardize any prospects for peace.”

“The Norwegian Government has decided that Norway will recognise Palestine as a state,” Jonas Gahr Store said, according to a government statement.

“In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security,” Store added.

“Norway’s formal recognition of Palestine as a state will enter into force on Tuesday 28 May 2024,” the statement said.

“There will be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution. There can be no two-state solution without a Palestinian state. In other words, a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for achieving peace in the Middle East,” Store added.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı, Al Mayadeen

