IRNA: “50 high-ranking delegations from all over the world attend ceremony commemorating martyrdom of the late Iranian President”

Shafaqna English– Around 50 high-ranking foreign delegations are participating in the commemoration ceremony of “martyrdom of the President and Foreign Minister of Iran” in Tehran.

According to IRNA, this ceremony will be held this afternoon in the presence of Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s Acting President and Ali Bagheri, Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister. Among the participants, there will be more than 10 delegations at the level of leaders, about 20 delegations at the level of ministers and the rest at different levels such as heads of parliament, special envoys, etc.

