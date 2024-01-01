Jordan: Inauguration of First Smart Mosque

English
  1. Shafaqna English-Jordan inaugurated the country’s first smart mosque, named “Makkah Khamees.”

This development is part of a broader initiative aimed at leveraging modern technology to enhance mosque services.

During the opening ceremony, Jordan’s Minister of Awqaf, Mohammed Al-Khalayleh, expressed the government’s commitment to extending the smart system experience to mosques across the kingdom.

This initiative falls within the ongoing efforts of the ministry to modernize and upgrade services.

Al-Khalayleh emphasized the significance of the smart mosque system project as a pioneering step towards fostering a sustainable society. He highlighted its role in utilizing electronic systems for cost-saving purposes and facilitating the comprehensive control of mosque components.

Sources: MSN

www.shafaqna.com

