Government officials, representatives of countries met with Ayatollah Khamenei

Shafaqna English- Following the martyrdom of President Raisi and his entourage, Government officials, representatives of countries met with Leader of Islamic Revolution, and they offered condolences on behalf of their nations and governments to Ayatollah Khamenei and the Iranian nation.

The Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan and his accompanying delegation met with Ayatollah Khamenei.

The head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement met with Imam Khamenei.

