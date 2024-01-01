English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedOther News

Government officials, representatives of countries met with Ayatollah Khamenei

0

Shafaqna English- Following the martyrdom of President Raisi and his entourage, Government officials, representatives of countries met with Leader of Islamic Revolution, and they offered condolences on behalf of their nations and governments to Ayatollah Khamenei and the Iranian nation.

The Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan and his accompanying delegation met with Ayatollah Khamenei.

The head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement met with Imam Khamenei.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Official funeral for Iranian President begins with presence of foreign political leaders in Tehran

leila yazdani

[Photos] Iraqi PM offers condolences on behalf of his nation-government to Leader of Islamic Revolution

leila yazdani

[Photos] Leader of Islamic Revolution performs funeral prayer on late Iranian President & companions at Tehran University

leila yazdani

[Photos] People of Tehran Bid Farewell to Late Iranian President

leila yazdani

[Videos] Leader of Islamic Revolution performs prayer on body of late Iranian President

asadian

[Photos-Videos] Qom: Huge Crowd Attend Funeral Procession of Late Iranian President

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.