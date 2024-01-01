What is Mandala and its manifestation in Islamic arts?

Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- A mandala is a complex, symmetrical design that typically takes a circular form. Originating from Hindu and Buddhist traditions, mandalas are used as spiritual and ritual symbols representing the universe. The term “mandala” itself means “circle” in Sanskrit. These designs are characterized by their intricate patterns and balanced geometry, often used to focus attention during meditation and to symbolize the cosmos metaphysically or symbolically.

Mandala in Islamic Arts

In Islamic arts, the exact concept of the mandala as understood in Hindu and Buddhist contexts does not exist. However, the principles underlying mandalas—such as intricate patterns, symmetry, and representation of the universe—are strongly present in Islamic art through geometric patterns, arabesques, and calligraphy. Islamic art, with its emphasis on non-representational forms, uses geometry to reflect the infinite nature of creation and the omnipresence of Allah (SWT).

Characteristics of Islamic Geometric Patterns

Symmetry and Balance: Reflecting the Islamic belief in the unity and order of the universe.

Complex Geometry: Featuring repeating polygons, stars, and interlocking designs created with precise mathematical calculations.

Aniconism: Avoidance of figurative imagery, leading to the use of abstract, intricate patterns.

Calligraphy and Arabesque: Often intertwined with geometric patterns, enhancing the decorative and spiritual aspects of the art.

Manifestation in Islamic Arts

Geometric Patterns

Islamic art is renowned for its complex and symmetrical geometric patterns, which can be seen as a form of abstract mandala. These patterns are prevalent in architectural decorations, manuscripts, textiles, and ceramics.

Examples include the use of tessellations (repeating patterns without gaps), interlaced designs, and star polygons. These designs create a sense of infinite extension, representing the idea of an endless universe.

Arabesque

The arabesque involves rhythmic linear patterns of scrolling and interlacing foliage, tendrils, or plain lines, often combined with geometric shapes. This continuous pattern symbolizes the infinite nature of creation and the unity of life.

Calligraphy

Arabic calligraphy is not only a means of writing but also a decorative art form that often incorporates geometric principles. The flowing, interconnected script forms create visually balanced compositions that can be viewed as a textual mandala.

Examples in Islamic Architecture

Mosques

Alhambra (Granada, Spain):

The Alhambra is adorned with complex geometric patterns and arabesques, particularly in its tilework and stucco decorations. These designs exhibit the mandala-like principles of symmetry and balance.

Dome of the Rock (Bayt Al-Maqdis, Palestine):

The mosaics and architectural elements of the Dome of the Rock feature intricate geometric patterns that embody the unity and infinite nature of creation, much like mandalas.

Mosques of Isfahan (Iran):

Imam Mosque: The tile work and muqarnas (ornamented vaulting) showcase complex geometric patterns that reflect the symmetry and balance akin to mandalas.

Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque: The interior dome features a stunning mandala-like pattern with concentric circles and radiating geometric shapes symbolizing the cosmos.

Jameh Mosque (Masjed-e Jameh): The courtyard and iwan (rectangular hall) designs, along with tile mosaics, display intricate geometric patterns that create a visual representation of the infinite universe.

Conclusion

While the mandala as a specific entity is not a part of Islamic culture, the underlying principles of symmetry, geometric complexity, and representation of the universe are deeply embedded in Islamic art. Through geometric patterns, arabesques, and calligraphy, Islamic art achieves a similar effect to that of mandalas, creating artworks that are both visually captivating and spiritually significant. The intricate designs in Islamic architecture, especially in places like the mosques of Isfahan, manifest these principles, making them resonate with the concept of the mandala in their own unique way.

Featured image: The interior dome of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Isfahan, Iran.