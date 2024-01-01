RT: Military parade of female soldiers in Saudi Arabia and ceremony of joining to public security service of this country+video

Shafaqna English– Yesterday (Tuesday), Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia celebrated graduation of tens of female soldiers and their preparation to join the country’s public security service.

According to Shafaqna, RT wrote: this ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif during which graduation of 142 female soldiers in the training course and empowerment of women to enter the public security service of this country was celebrated.

Based on the official news agency of Saudi Arabia, the graduates received training and applications, knowledge and theoretical and practical lessons related to the skills required for security activities and were prepared to assume the responsibilities required by the nature of security work.

User account of public security of Saudi Arabia affiliated with the Ministry of Interior published a video about training of female soldiers among which an oath is performed too.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com