The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Artificial Insemination”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Artificial Insemination”.

Question : What is the general ruling regards to artificial insemination?

Answer : There is no problem in it per se, however, since the process may involve masturbation, and implanting involves touching and seeing the private part, insemination would only be allowed when the parties involved may face difficulty in their life which is not normally bearable. Also, regards to the matters of inheritance and Mahramiyat the parties involved need to refer to the specific Islamic Law rulings.

