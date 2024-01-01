[Video] Awsaf al-Ashraaf by Khwajah Nasir al-Din (Part 1)

Shafaqna English- Islamic Lectures by Dr Shomali : Awsaf al-Ashraaf by Khwajah Nasir al-Din, (Part 1) delivered by Sheikh Shomali, on 23rd of April 2024.

Introduction:

Concerning the Starting Point of the Journey and its Requisites, Section One: on faith (iman) [to be continued]

Muḥammad b. Ḥasan al-Jahrūdī al-Tūsī (Arabic: محمد بن حسن الجهرودي الطوسي) (b. 597/1201 – d. 672/1274), known famously as Nasir al-Din al-Tusi or Khwaja Nasir (Farsi: خواجه نصیر), is one of the most influential figures in the history of Islamic thought and one of the most important Twelver Shi’a philosophers, scientists, and theologians. He was the founder of Maragheh observatory and a library with over 400,000 books.

Some of his important works are Akhlaq-i Nasiri, Awsaf al-ashraf, Asas al-iqtibas, Sharh al-isharat, Tajrid al-i’tiqad, Jami’ al-hisab, Zij-i Ilkhani, Tadhkirat fi ilm al-hay’a. Nasir al-Din al-Tusi is considered as the renovator of philosophy in Shia theology. Some of great Shia scholars who were his students are al-Allama al-Hilli, Ibn Maytham al-Bahrani, and Qutb al-Din al-Razi.

