Disciples of Isa (AS): Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:52-54)

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:52-54)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Disciples of Isa (AS)

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

فَلَمَّا أَحَسَّ عِيسَىٰ مِنْهُمُ الْكُفْرَ قَالَ مَنْ أَنصَارِي إِلَى اللَّهِ ۖ قَالَ الْحَوَارِيُّونَ نَحْنُ أَنصَارُ اللَّهِ آمَنَّا بِاللَّهِ وَاشْهَدْ بِأَنَّا مُسْلِمُونَ ‎﴿٥٢﴾‏رَبَّنَا آمَنَّا بِمَا أَنزَلْتَ وَاتَّبَعْنَا الرَّسُولَ فَاكْتُبْنَا مَعَ الشَّاهِدِينَ ‎﴿٥٣﴾‏ وَمَكَرُوا وَمَكَرَ اللَّهُ ۖ وَاللَّهُ خَيْرُ الْمَاكِرِينَ ‎﴿٥٤﴾‏٥١

3:52 But when Jesus felt (persistence in) disbelief from them, he said, “Who are my supporters for (the cause of) Allah?” The disciples said, “We are helpers of Allah. We have believed in Allah, and you bear witness that we are Muslims (submitting to Him).

3:53 Our Lord, we have believed in what You revealed and have followed the messenger Jesus, so register us among the witnesses (to truth).”

3:54 And the disbelievers planned, but Allah planned. And Allah is the best of planners.

Commentary: Isa (AS) declared himself as the messenger of God to the Israelites, instructing them to worship Allah (SWT), fear Him, and follow His divine messengers. However, his teachings did not align with the worldly interests of many Israelites, resulting in only a small group believing in his message while the majority rejected it.

Isa (AS) asked for volunteers among the Israelites to help spread God’s message. Only a few responded positively, and the Quran referred to them as “Al-Hawariyun” (الْحَوَارِيُّونَ) or disciples. More details about the disciples of Prophet Isa (AS) will be shared later. Now, let’s focus on the key points of the verses.

Verse 3:52 states, “when Isa felt (persistence in) opposition from them (Israelites) (فَلَمَّا أَحَسَّ عِيسَىٰ مِنْهُمُ الْكُفْرَ), he (Isa) said, “Who will help me in inviting people to follow the path Allah?” (قَالَ مَنْ أَنصَارِي إِلَى اللَّهِ)[1] The disciples declared, “We are helpers of Allah.” (قَالَ الْحَوَارِيُّونَ نَحْنُ أَنصَارُ اللَّهِ) It is worth noting that instead of declaring themselves to be Prophet Isa’s helpers, they proclaimed themselves to be helpers of God as a sign of their sincerity. Moreover, helping Allah (SWT) is equivalent to helping Allah’s messenger.

The disciples completed their declarations by saying, “We have believed in Allah, and you bear witness that we are Muslims (submitting to Him)”:

… قَالَ الْحَوَارِيُّونَ نَحْنُ أَنصَارُ اللَّهِ آمَنَّا بِاللَّهِ وَاشْهَدْ بِأَنَّا مُسْلِمُونَ ‎﴿٥٢﴾‏

3:52 The disciples said, “We are helpers of Allah. We have believed in Allah, and you (Isa) bear witness that we are Muslims (submitting to Him).

The response of the disciples consisted of two statements: “We are helpers of God” (نَحْنُ أَنصَارُ اللَّهِ) and “We believe in Allah and submit to His will” (آمَنَّا بِاللَّهِ وَاشْهَدْ بِأَنَّا مُسْلِمُونَ). The second statement explains the first, since being a helper of Allah (SWT) involves having faith in Him and accepting His commands.

After offering their wholehearted support to Prophet Isa (AS), the disciples directed themselves toward God and recounted the promise they made to Prophet Isa (AS):

رَبَّنَا آمَنَّا بِمَا أَنزَلْتَ وَاتَّبَعْنَا الرَّسُولَ فَاكْتُبْنَا مَعَ الشَّاهِدِينَ ‎﴿٥٣﴾‏

3:53 “Our Lord, we have believed in what You revealed and have followed the messenger Isa, so register us among the witnesses (to truth).”

They implored Allah (SWT) to bestow upon them the status of “the witnesses” (الشَّاهِدِينَ). The witnesses are individuals who have witnessed people’s actions in their lives and will have the ability to intercede with God in the Hereafter[2].

Another interpretation is that the disciples wished to bear witness that Isa (AS) had communicated the message and instructed them on how to practice, aligning with the essence of verse 7:6 (Al-A’raf):

فَلَنَسْأَلَنَّ الَّذِينَ أُرْسِلَ إِلَيْهِمْ وَلَنَسْأَلَنَّ الْمُرْسَلِينَ ‎﴿٦﴾

7:6 Then We will surely question those to whom (a message) was sent, and We will surely question the messengers.

After describing the unwavering faith of the disciples, verse 3:54 points to the evil plans of the disbelievers and says, “The disbelievers planned (to kill and destroy his message), but Allah planned (to keep him alive and vibrant his message). And Allah is the best of planners.” Verse 3:54 reads as follows:

وَمَكَرُوا وَمَكَرَ اللَّهُ ۖ وَاللَّهُ خَيْرُ الْمَاكِرِينَ ‎﴿٥٤﴾‏

3:54 And the disbelievers planned, but Allah planned. And Allah is the best of planners.

The word “makar” (مَكَرَ) means to plan, which could be a beneficial plan or a harmful plot. In the Qur’an, the word “makar” (مَكَرَ) is mentioned with both good and evil connotations. For instance: “Allah is the best of planners” (وَاللَّهُ خَيْرُ الْمَاكِرِينَ)[3] or “and plotting of evil; but the evil plot does not encompass except its own people.[4]“ (وَمَكْرَ السَّيِّئِ ۚ وَلَا يَحِيقُ الْمَكْرُ السَّيِّئُ إِلَّا بِأَهْلِهِ ۚ)

The verse implies that those who opposed Isa (AS) had evil intentions to hinder the spread of God’s religion, but God thwarted their plans and allowed His Prophet’s life to be saved, enabling His religion to flourish.

Disciples of Prophet Isa (AS): In three different passages, the Qur’an refers to the companions of Prophet Isa (AS) as “Al-Hawariyun” (الْحَوَارِيُّونَ), a term generally understood to mean “disciples” or “apostles”. The word ‘hawari’ means white, or pure. According to Imam Ridha (AS), they are called “hawariyin” because they were pure in themselves and purified others from the filth of sin via sermons and remembrance[5]. The number of the disciples of Prophet Isa (AS) is reported to be 12.

These were men who supported him with deep conviction. The following hadith verifies that. It is reported that Ibn-Abbas said, “I said, ‘O Apostle of Allah! How many Imams will there be after you?’ He said, ‘The number of the disciples of Jesus, the number of tribes of Moses, the number of the chieftains of the children of Israel.’ I said, ‘O Apostle of Allah! How many were they?’ He said, ‘They were twelve, and the imams after me will be twelve.” (Source: Biharul Anwar, Vol. 36, p. 285, H#107)

[1] The phrase (إِلَى اللَّهِ) means “Allah’s way and cause.”

[2] Al-Mizan, Vol.3, P. 323

[3] Aal-i-Imran, 3:54

[4] Fatir, 35:43

[5] Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol. 2, P.