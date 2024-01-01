English
UNGA observes minute of silence for Late Iranian President

Shafaqna English-The United Nations General Assembly has observed a minute of silence to commemorate the Late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi.

Participants at a UNGA session on Thursday held a minute of silence at the start of their meeting in a show of respect for Raisi and his companions who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday.

The UNGA President, Dennis Francis, also offered his condolences on behalf of the General Assembly to the Iranian people and government.

The UN Security Council had earlier observed a minute of silence in honor of the president, FM Amirabdollahian, and their entourage. The flag of the United Nations was also lowered to half-mast.

Sources: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

