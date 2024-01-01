Al-Akhbar Report on Efforts to Resolve Lebanese Presidency File/ Imminent Meeting of Lebanese in Paris

SHAFAQNA – The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar wrote: Information from various sources has been communicated about Paris’ serious intention to send a delegation from the office of the presidency of this country to Lebanon this month.

According to Shafaqna’s report, Al-Akhbar also wrote: During this trip, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who leads the French delegation’s trip to Lebanon, is scheduled to meet with ambassadors from the five-party committee consisting of the United States, France, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar to discuss the results of their negotiations with parties and parliamentary factions in Lebanon.

According to the newspaper’s writing, this delegation also intends to negotiate with senior Lebanese officials, especially Nabih Berri and Najib Mikati, about developments in Lebanon.

Continuing the article, it states: “Al-Akhbar has learned that the French Presidency intends to hold a dialogue table for Lebanese political forces to discuss the presidency file and achieve progress in this regard in Paris. However, according to informed sources, authorities in Lebanon have advised the French to be cautious in the shadow of Lebanon’s deep political turmoil, as such actions may lead to the failure of France’s initiative and damage France’s image and role.”

The newspaper further writes: “While Paris insists on sending Le Drian to Lebanon despite the possibility of no progress in the Lebanese presidency file, it has been reported from this French delegation that there is coordination between France and Saudi Arabia behind this move, and the recent phone call between Macron and bin Salman supports this case.”

Al-Akhbar concludes: “Informed sources have reported differences in the perceptions of the ambassadors of the five-party committee regarding Lebanon and one of the ambassadors of the five-party committee has criticized the entry of some ambassadors into the details of the Lebanese file, especially the names mentioned. This ambassador has requested that the plans of the five-party committee for Lebanon be limited to general lines and principles and not delve into the details related to the names of individuals and nominees.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com