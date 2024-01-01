Al Forat: Al-Sudani from Najaf: “we agreed with a specialized enterprise to develop Najaf Airport”

Shafaqna English– “Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, the prime minister of Iraq, emphasized: “We have agreed with a specialized enterprise to develop the airport in Najaf Ashraf province.”

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Al Forat, in a joint press conference with Al-Sudani, Yusuf Al-Kanawi, Governor of Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf said: “Al Najaf International Airport is technically under the management of the federal government and administratively and financially under the management of the province.”

He asserted: “We agreed with the prime minister to sign a contract with the aviation company for the management of airports affiliated to the Ministry of Transportation to manage Najaf airport.”

