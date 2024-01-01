World Bank: One out of every three Lebanese is poor

Shafaqna English– The World Bank announced in a report that the poverty rate in Lebanon has tripled in the past decade, and one out of every three Lebanese is now poor in the shadow of severe economic crisis since 2019 and conflicts on the southern borders.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Rudaw, based on an opinion poll that included 60% of the population of Akkar, Beirut, Beqaa, North Lebanon and most of Mount Lebanon governorates, “one out of three Lebanese in these areas has been affected by poverty in 2022.”

This report demonstrates a significant increase in the monetary poverty rate from 12% in 2012 to 44% in 2022 in the areas under study.

The World Bank could not reach Hermel region in the east and south parts of the country; the areas where Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire and bombing for more than seven months following the war in the Gaza Strip.

According to this report, there is a difference in poverty distribution between remote areas and Beirut, so that the average poverty in Akkar has reached 70%, and residents of this area often work in two agriculture and construction sectors.

Source: fa.shafaqna

