UNICEF: Lives of over 20 newborns at Al-Aqsa hospital are at risk

Shafaqna English- As Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah struggles to get fuel, its oxygen generators may run out of power, putting the lives of 20 newborns in peril, the UN’s children agency, UNICEF reported.

“Gaza needs more fuel now and safe corridors for humanitarian workers to operate,” UNICEF said in a post on X.

As we reported earlier, Al-Aqsa Hospital has been forced to abandon much of its equipment due to power outages, treating patients manually on the floor of the overcrowded facility.

Sources: AL Jazeera

