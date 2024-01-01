Poll: Two-thirds in USA worried about political violence follow election

Shafaqna English- Two out of three Americans said they are concerned “extremists” will commit acts of violence following the 2024 election between Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found

The survey of 3,934 U.S. adults found widespread worries that the U.S. could see a repeat of the unrest that followed Trump’s 2020 election defeat, when the then-president’s false claim that his loss was the result of fraud prompted thousands of followers to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is once again laying the groundwork to contest the results should he lose to Biden a second time.

Some 68% percent of respondents to the online poll – including 83% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans – said they agreed with a statement that they were concerned that extremists will resort to violence if they are unhappy with the election outcome.

Sources: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com