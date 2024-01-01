New Arab: Palestinians in search of missing family members amid Gaza war

Shafaqna English- Palestinian families share their struggles with locating missing loved ones, amid Israel’s war in Gaza.

The Al-Mansi family stands as a poignant testament to the agony of the missing amid the Israeli war.

Five months have passed since Hazam Al-Mansi, a father and grandfather of 13, vanished without a trace, leaving an incomprehensible void.

“Hazam was the pillar of our family, the father, the support; he was everything to us,” says Fatina Al-Mansi, Hazem’s wife, her voice breaking with tears.

Sources: New Arab

