English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

OCHA: Over 1.4M Afghan girls deprived of education

0

Shafaqna English- Over 1.4M Girls Deprived of Education in Afghanistan, Edem Wosornu, director of OCHA’s Operations and Advocacy Division said.

In a press conference in New York, Wosornu said that during her four-day visit to Afghanistan, she requested that the interim government authorities lift the restrictions against women.

Edem Wosornu said the “de facto authorities” repeated the message that they need time, to which she responded, “we don’t have time because the numbers speak for themselves. I was also very clear that the more we wait, the more millions of children will be affected and the more it will impact the society.”

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France 24: Attack on tourists dealt blow to Afghanistan’s tourism

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan flood death toll reaches 400

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Longstanding flames of war-natural calamities prey on children

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Shia scholars demand non-discriminatory governance

leila yazdani

UN’s humanitarian teams dispatch aid as deadly flash floods hit northern Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Poverty-unemployment have caused decline in male student enrolment in Balkh province

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.