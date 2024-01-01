OCHA: Over 1.4M Afghan girls deprived of education

Shafaqna English- Over 1.4M Girls Deprived of Education in Afghanistan, Edem Wosornu, director of OCHA’s Operations and Advocacy Division said.

In a press conference in New York, Wosornu said that during her four-day visit to Afghanistan, she requested that the interim government authorities lift the restrictions against women.

Edem Wosornu said the “de facto authorities” repeated the message that they need time, to which she responded, “we don’t have time because the numbers speak for themselves. I was also very clear that the more we wait, the more millions of children will be affected and the more it will impact the society.”

Sources: Tolo News

