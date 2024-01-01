40,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions

Shafaqna English- 40,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 40,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

Eyewitnesses affirmed that the Israeli police prevented many young men from entering the Mosque for unknown reasons.

The Israeli forces also attacked a young man at the Bab al-Asbat area, one of Aqsa gates.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque, thoroughly searching many young men and women.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com