ICJ orders Israel to stop Gaza offensive

Shafaqna English- The International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders Israel to “immediately” halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafa, calls humanitarian situation “disastrous.”

The court calls on Israel to allow international investigators to enter the enclave to conduct inquiries.

It also orders the Rafah crossing to be opened for unhindered provision of basic services and humanitarian aid.

HRW: ICJ ruling ‘underlines gravity of the situation in Gaza

The Human Rights Watch says the ICJ rulings show how bad things are in Gaza.

“The International Court of Justice’s order underlines the gravity of the situation facing Palestinians in Gaza,” said Balkees Jarrah from the US-based international rights group.

“This decision opens up the possibility for relief, but only of governments use their leverage to press Israel to urgently enforce the court’s measures.”

South Africa’s president welcomes ICJ ruling on halting Rafah attack

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he remains concerned the United Nations Security Council has not succeeded in reducing human suffering in Gaza.

South Africa’s lawyers asked the International Court of Justice in The Hague last week to impose emergency measures, saying Israel’s attacks on Rafah must be stopped to ensure the survival of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian people trapped there.

