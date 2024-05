Shafaqna English- Shaykh Murtadha Al-Ansari | Scholars Buried Next to Imam Ali (AS) | New Series, Produced by Noor Islamic Education in Collaboration with the Mainstay Foundation.

Filmed inside the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hilli presents a short overview of the illustrious life of this great scholar who is buried inside the shrine itself.

Scholars Buried Next to Imam Ali (AS)

www.shafaqna.com