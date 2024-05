Shafaqna English- Documentary, Who are the 12 Caliphs? presented by Ahlulbayt: Documentaries

For centuries, many debates have emerged to determine the legitimacy of the leadership of the 12 Imams. How can their guardianship be proven and confirmed based on rational deduction, and the law of probability? This documentary utilises this unique method, along with sources other than that of the Shi’i school to prove the legitimacy of the 12 Imams (peace be upon them).

