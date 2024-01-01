[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Leadership from Theory to Practice

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomed Krish Raval who spoke on “Leadership from Theory to Practice” on Friday (24 May 2024).



Speaker:

Krish Raval OBE is the founder and director of Faith in Leadership – Britain’s main leadership development organisation for lay and clerical faith personnel. He was the inaugural Director of The Churchill Leadership Fellows in partnership with the Moller Institute, and is a regular contributor to BBC Radio’s Pause for Thought. He was awarded an OBE for Services to Leadership Education and to Inter-faith Cohesion.

