[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Leadership from Theory to Practice

Shafaqna English SICM Mahfil Ali welcomed Krish Raval who spoke on “Leadership from Theory to Practice” on Friday (24 May 2024).

Krish Raval OBE is the founder and director of Faith in Leadership – Britain’s main leadership development organisation for lay and clerical faith personnel. He was the inaugural Director of The Churchill Leadership Fellows in partnership with the Moller Institute, and is a regular contributor to BBC Radio’s Pause for Thought. He was awarded an OBE for Services to Leadership Education and to Inter-faith Cohesion.

