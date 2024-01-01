Shafaqna English– Pope Francis calls Gaza’s only Catholic church “every day” .

In an interview on the US programme 60 Minutes, broadcast on CBS earlier this week, the pope said he makes a phone call to the parish every evening at 7pm, where over 600 people are sheltering.

Pope Francis told journalist Norah O’Donnell that he simply “listens to the priest” when on the phone, stressing that there is “a lot of suffering” in the enclave.

In the interview, he went on to describe how the people in the church were happy the other day “because they managed to get some meat”, as they usually only eat “things made from flour the rest of the time”.

However, the pontiff said that sometimes the people go hungry.

“They tell me about what happens there. It is very tough.”

The Holy Family Church, its school and convents have sheltered hundreds of Palestinians subject to Israeli shelling during Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed at least 35,800 Palestinians.

