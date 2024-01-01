The News: Development of the world’s first head transplant machine

Shafaqna Science- In a world first, a bio-engineering company announced today that it is working on a “head transplant system,” according to The News.

In a stunning video, the company proposes to use robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to transfer a patient’s brain and spinal cord to a donor body.

In as little as eight years, BrainBridge’s prototype could be ready to perform the groundbreaking medical procedure.

The assertion by the US startup that patients undergoing the gruesome surgery may live far longer than the typical lifespan is based on the supposition that the brain is “capable of lasting several hundred years provided that the rest of the body remains young.” However, experts today informed MailOnline that this idea is a “bad joke” and “stuff of fiction,” calling it a “gross oversimplification of how the brain works.”

Human head transplantation was deemed unethical in 2016 by the Ethical and Legal Committee of the European Association of Neurosurgical Societies.

However, the committee has professional recommendations for neurosurgical practice; it does not have the legal authority to ban the treatment.

At the time, there was a perception that a head transplant would pose significant risks to the patient, including the possibility of death.

The report also noted that there is no solid evidence base for all steps of the procedure, with some lacking even proof of concept.

