Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister: “We will change tourism map of the world”

Shafaqna English– Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister said: His country has invested 800 million dollars in the tourism sector.

According to Shafaqna, Okaz wrote: “Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister, Ahmed Al-Khateeb and chairman of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, said: “Saudi Arabia will change the tourism map in the world.”

He clarified: “the opportunities and facilities that we offer to investors will make the tourism sector more attractive.”

Al-Khatib referred that “we are building this sector in a different way” and added: “Saudi Arabia has invested eight hundred billion dollars in the construction of tourism projects and destinations which is the highest figure in the world.”

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister continued: “we intend to add more than 250,000 rooms in the coming years and this shows growth of tourism in the region.”

Source: fa.shafaqna

