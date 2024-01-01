Al Forat: Iraqi citizens’ turning to apartment living increases

Shafaqna English– In recent years, Iraqis have turned to apartment units in complexes with more services than villa houses. This is influenced by change of culture of habitat and economic problems and other issues.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Al Forat, one of the changes in social customs that Iraqis have witnessed in recent years is turning to live in vertical buildings in complexes and apartments from horizontal buildings, the majority of which include three-room units. This was not familiar to them about two decades ago.

Iraqis usually live in an independent house in a residential neighborhood through adhering to the social culture inherited from their ancestors, regardless of spaciousness. Housing options are based on facilities available to the head of the family, and because of this, cities have upscale, middle and poor neighborhoods, but even the poor neighborhoods have independent houses. Although in terms of design and materials used in their construction, they are not comparable to upscale neighborhoods, but the primary goal is to provide housing needs of the family.

About two decades ago, after Iraqis faced tough economic conditions due to war and conflicts which reduced employment opportunities for some of them and thus was led to reduced income, the criteria for choosing a place of residence for Iraqis changed.

Considering the governing conditions, it has become difficult for Iraqis to buy independent houses as in the past and investment companies have started to build residential complexes based on the vertical construction system, and at the same time, they provide services that neighborhoods with horizontal houses (villas) lack it currently.

Due to success of the vertical housing experiment, investors continued to build residential complexes that included expensive and costly houses and the wealthy turned to them for living.

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, investors and developers emphasize: residential complexes in Iraq are the future of profitable investment for businessmen.

Munir Al-Khaldi, who invests in the construction of real estate projects in several countries in the region, says: “Given the need for more than 3 million housing units, Iraq provides an important condition for a large number of residential projects.”

He pointed out that the current residential complexes that he intends to participate in one of them provide a suitable housing opportunity for people with limited income who can buy installment apartments at reasonable prices. Simultaneously, these apartments provide far more services than villas.

Earlier, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development of Iraq announced that it will announce investment opportunities for construction of new residential cities in 6 provinces within the next two months.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com