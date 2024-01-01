English
UN rights expert calls for imposing sanctions on Israel

Shafaqna English- Francesca Albanese, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, has called for sanctions to be imposed on Israel until it complies with the International Court of Justice.
In the latest ruling against Israel from the world court, it said on Friday that Israel must immediately halt its offensive into Rafah to avert the further suffering of the Palestinian people.
In a post on X on Saturday, Albanese wrote: “Member states must impose sanctions on Israel, ban the provision of weapons to it, and suspend political and diplomatic relations with it, until it stops its attack.”

 

Source: New Arab

