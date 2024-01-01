[Photos] Kashmiri Shia Muslims organized series of funerals for late Iranian President

Shafaqna Kashmir- In memory of the martyrs of the nation of Iran, the series of funeral congregations has continued since the day of martyrdom at different central places by the organization of Jammu and Kashmir Sharia Shia Association.

A grand funeral was organized where a large number of believers participated and offered condolences to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian people.

Later, in the Friday sermon of lamentation, the president of Anjuman Sharia Shia, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Musawi al-Safavi, highlighted the valuable services and sacrifices of Iran’s martyrs.

A grand rally was organized in which thousands of devotees participated. While talking to journalists, Agha Sahib said that these martyrs are not allocated to any particular nation, but to their martyrdom.

www.shafaqna.com