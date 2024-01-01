Scholarly life of Imam al-Sadiq (AS) (Part 1)

Shafaqna English- Among the various aspects of the life of Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (peace be upon him), his scholarly approach holds great importance and requires special attention from his followers. The text below is a summary of the book “The Life of Imam Sadiq” written by Saeed Babai, which Shafaqna has selected and translated.

The scholarly life of Imam al-Sadiq (peace be upon him) is the most significant aspect of his biography; because this great Imam placed great emphasis on explaining and disseminating religious sciences. What drove Imam al-Sadiq (AS) to adopt this approach was the necessity of clarifying the truth of religion and purifying it from innovations and deviations that were gradually corrupting the Islamic Shari’ah.

Research into Islamic creeds and sects, as well as their historical development, leads us to the fact that the most important theological and ideological groups, such as the Murji’ah, Qadariyah, Jabriyah, and Mu’tazilah, emerged during the time of Imam Sadiq (peace be upon him), and the foundations of the four Sunni schools of thought were established during this period.

The Kharijites, Zanadiqah, Jews, and Christians were also active in the scholarly and political spheres during the time of Imam Sadiq (peace be upon him), and he dealt with these groups in a proper and befitting manner.

General Outlines of Imam al-Sadiq’s (AS) Scholarly Life

Imam al-Sadiq (peace be upon him) played the most significant role in explaining Islamic sciences, including Hadith, Jurisprudence, Theology, Exegesis, and others. In this field, which was the main focus of his activities due to the social and political circumstances of his time, he had certain principles and a specific policy for conducting his scientific and cultural activities. These principles and policies were of three types:

Principles that were specific to Shias; for example, the criteria that Imam al-Sadiq taught his companions in case of hearing conflicting reports and the need to prioritize one over the other, as well as referring his followers to some of his special companions. Principles and guidelines that Imam Sadiq mentioned regarding the Sunni community; for example, his emphasis on the divine origin of his knowledge and the connection of his knowledge to that of his predecessors and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), which made him independent of any benefit from the scholars of his time. Guidelines that he issued in a general manner, without being specific to one particular group, but rather inclusive of both Shias and Sunnites; for example, his emphasis on recording Hadiths and knowledge.

